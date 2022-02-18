Breaking News
Stock Market Today-2/18: Stocks Bounce Higher As Russia Ukraine Crisis Eases, U.S. Plans Talks With Moscow

 |  Feb 18, 2022
The Street

By Martin Baccardax The prospect of talks between the U.S. and Russia over the Ukraine crisis has stocks moving higher Friday, but tensions in the region remain high and investors on the defensive. U.S. equity futures bounced higher Friday, following on from one of the biggest single-day declines of the year for the Dow, as investors looked for a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis that has rocked markets for much of the week. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to meet Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week, the State Department said late Thursday, with Pr…

