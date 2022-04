Business

Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Tesla, Starbucks And Amazon – Five Things You Must Know

|

Published by

The Street

By Martin Baccardax Stock futures edge higher, yield curve inversion deepens; Week Ahead: Fedd minutes in focus as rate bets accelerate; Tesla shares bump higher after record Q1 deliveries; Starbucks to suspend share buybacks under CEO Howard Schultz and Amazon workers in Staten Island vote to form union Here are five things you must know for Monday, April 4: 1. — Stock Futures Edge Higher, Yield Curve Inversion DeepensU.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the Treasury yield curve extended its inversion, as stocks enter something of a lull this week with jobs data in the rear view mi…

Read More