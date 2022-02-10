Breaking News
Stocks Pare Losses As Wall Street Eyes Half Point March Fed Rate Hike – OANDA

 |  Feb 10, 2022
OANDA – Inflation shock, Stocks pare losses as Wall Street eyes half point March Fed rate hike, Oil rallies, Gold steady, Bitcoin Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more A hot inflation has Wall Street bracing for a half-point Fed rate hike in March, with a full percentage point of hikes by July. Everything got more expensive in January and fears remain that it will get worst. US stocks initially tumbled after surging prices made swap markets added another Fed rate hike, bringing the total to six Fed rate increases this year. Technology stocks suffered the biggest blow as underlying i…

