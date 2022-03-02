Production

Stocks slip, oil blasts past $110 as Russia sanctions bite

|

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Galbraith SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday and the price of oil surged past $110 per barrel as investors worried about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. European bourses were set for a weak open after Tuesday’s drubbing, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.13% and German DAX futures 0.17% lower in early deals. FTSE futures rose 0.34%. In the latest tightening of restrictions on Moscow, the United States banned Russian flights using American airspace, following similar moves by the European Union and Canada….

