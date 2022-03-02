Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Stocks slip, oil blasts past $110 as Russia sanctions bite

 |  Mar 2, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters

By Andrew Galbraith SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday and the price of oil surged past $110 per barrel as investors worried about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. European bourses were set for a weak open after Tuesday’s drubbing, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.13% and German DAX futures 0.17% lower in early deals. FTSE futures rose 0.34%. In the latest tightening of restrictions on Moscow, the United States banned Russian flights using American airspace, following similar moves by the European Union and Canada….

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services