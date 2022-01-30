Games

Striker Azmoun to join Leverkusen from Zenit St Petersburg

DPA

Bayer Leverkusen have brought forward the transfer of Iran striker Sardar Azmoun from Zenit St Petersburg and will complete a move for the player this transfer window, both clubs said Sunday. “We are happy about the constructive agreement with Zenit and that we can now count on Sardar’s qualities earlier,” said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes. Leverkusen said a week ago that Azmoun would join in summer on a free transfer when his contract with Zenit expired. Azmoun has scored 39 goals in 60 games for Iran and won three consecutive Russian titles with Zenit. He has signed a deal with …

