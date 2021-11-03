Strong Growth Figures Hotel Industry good for investors

Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrows, the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East, is very positive for the global hotel industry and sees huge opportunities for investors and developers.

Last year, the company noticed lower sales due to restrictions imposed by travel restrictions and declining demand for global hotel bookings. The turnover decline in hotel room sales was a fact, but the differences with the advisory branch of the company were very large. Never has the company managed to achieve such significant growth.

Many Hotels across the globe had massive problems and hired Barrows as their regular advisory partner. Today, the development of new hotels and the sales of hotel rooms are stronger than ever before. Investors are massively signing up for new hotel projects and they really come from all over the world.

The company expects strong growth in the hotel industry for the last quarter of this year and for 2022. “The economies are slowly closing, and world trade is returning back strongly,” said Barrows Hotel Enterprises Chairman – Erwin Jager. The market has been recovering for a few months now and hotels are opening their doors to the public again, which is giving a huge boost to employment.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East and Africa.

