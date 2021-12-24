Sungrow Powers Expo 2020 Dubai with Clean Energy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution for renewables, announced recently it supplied 2.8 MW of its commercial & industrial (C&I) PV inverter solutions to over 40 buildings including the Thematic Districts Buildings, Al Wasl Plaza Parcel Buildings, France Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, demonstrating its contribution to minimizing the carbon footprint of the expo and further leading a sustainable path to the future.

After eight years of planning, the Middle East’s first world’s fair opened on October 1st, 2021 in Dubai. The pandemic-delayed expo is expected to last until the end of March, 2022 and will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.

The 2.8 MW project can generate 630,000 kWh of clean electricity per month, which highlights the innovation of harvesting solar power to a global audience. The dazzling buildings at the expo feature diversified scales and shapes, posing challenges like shade for PV plants. The string inverter solution Sungrow supplied ranges from 36 kW to 110 kW, boasting multiple MPPTs, enabling a high-power generating yield despite the impact of shade. The high protection capability makes the inverter robust in the Middle East, as it’s vulnerable to extreme heat. With compact and highly integrated designs, the inverter solution streamlines installations and O&M, making it an ideal match to the C&I market.

The project’s Design and EPC Empereal Energy and Services, headquartered in Singapore, maintains operations and projects in India, the Middle East and the USA. “The safe operation of the projects are of vital concern to us as it’s related to every audience. We chose Sungrow as a valued partner because projects it powers work stably, being free of hassle and the easily accessible technical support. Together with Sungrow, we endeavor to deliver one of the most sustainable World Expos ever,” said Manoj Divakaran, CEO of Empereal.

“Sustainability is an important concept for Expo 2020 Dubai. We’re proud to partner with Empereal and be part of the fabulous PV project at the expo as all of our actions are geared towards creating positive environmental impacts on the regional and global scale,” said Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow MENA. Shi also mentioned that the Company took first place in market share in the UAE and supplied a growing number of landmark projects including a DEWA 900 MW project in Dubai and a Al Dhafra 1.5 GW project in Abu Dhabi.

The Expo 2020 Dubai offers a platform to forge a united worldwide effort to build a more sustainable and prosperous future. As one of the most energetic PV and ESS pioneers, Sungrow keeps committing to global carbon neutrality with more cutting-edge products and solutions applied.

About Sungrow

