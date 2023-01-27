Sungrow Signs Distribution Agreement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Al-Babtain LeBlanc

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, signed a strategic distribution agreement for PV inverter solutions with the reputed Al-Babtain Leblanc, further facilitating Saudi Vision 2030 ambitions to accelerate the energy transition and achieve sustainability goals, proven their level of commitment with the region.

The distribution agreement plays a vital role in positioning Al-Babtain LeBlanc as the “partner of choice” for the KSA market as a new distributor in the country for residential, commercial, and industrial solar energy products.

In line with its vision to develop a sustainable environment for a greener tomorrow, Al-Babtain LeBlanc, through innovative, energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and reliable quality serves to the best their valued customers in KSA. Together with Sungrow, Al-Babtain LeBlanc will meet a wide range of distributed applications with a comprehensive product portfolio covering commercial and industrial, residential, and hybrid market needs.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Saleh Al Bedaiwi, General Manager at Al-Babtain LeBlanc said, “Sungrow has profound and sustained research and high level of localization on the distributed market in the Middle East. The signing of the strategic distribution agreement with Sungrow will further deepen our cooperation relationship, it is hoped that we can cooperatively expand the distribution PV market of KSA and accelerate the local energy transition.”

Mr. Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow MENA, said, “We appreciate Al-Babtain LeBlanc’s support and trust. Sungrow always attaches great importance to the development of clean energy in MENA region, KSA takes prominent part. And we have been deeply cultivating in KSA market with advanced products, attentive service and professional local team. Together with Al-Babtain LeBlanc, we are looking forward to jointly shaping a greener KSA in the near future.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging station solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Al-Babtain LeBlanc

For the past 30 years, Al-Babtain LeBlanc has provided highly developed communication infrastructure systems across the MENA region. Today, the company has the scale and agility to offer our clients a total solution across the sectors of communication, infrastructure, renewable energy, security, mobility, power, building, sports, marine, and more with a well-earned reputation in the industry. Al-Babtain LeBlanc included the solar solutions to its portfolio as an expansion strategy in line with Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 for renewable energy and sustainability. Our trusted reputation revolves around industry knowledge, experience and state of the art facilities that yield top-notch quality for our clients. Learn more about Al-Babtain LeBlanc by visiting www.abltel.com.

