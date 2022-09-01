Sungrow to Solidify its Market Leading Position in MENA

CAIRO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the Solar Show MENA 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier for renewables, for the first time brought its comprehensive solar plus storage solutions to the MENA region, which, matched with Sungrow’s mature post-service network, and deep partnership with trusted players in MENA’s renewable energy industry, will help solidify its leading position in this market. The contracting and delivery of several flagship projects also bear a strong testimonial to Sungrow’s brand competitiveness in the MENA region.

To better serve the large-scale market in MENA, Sungrow demonstrated its flagship ultra-powerful inverters SG320HX String inverter and 1+X modular inverter, which are expected to lead the next-generation development of solar plants. Technical advances and high applicability of the SG320HX and 1+X modular inverters aided Sungrow to win MESIA’s “Regional Technology Provider” award during WFES 2022. In addition, the SG320HX has been successfully applied in Jubail 3A Independent Water Plant’s (IWP)45.75 MW PV project, which will begin commissioning in Q4 2022.

This desirable region for utility-scale solar projects also creates great potential for Energy Storage System’s applications. Hence, Sungrow launches the innovative Liquid-Cooled ESS-PowerTitan, which safeguards the plant’s safety and reliability with innovative liquid-cooled technologies while lowering LCOS with highly-integrated design and cluster-level energy management. Moreover, driven by the recent unstable and expensive power supply in some MENA countries, Sungrow also presented its residential and C&I solutions including the SH6.0RS and SBR096 batteries, SG110CX and more to satisfy the urgent demand of the regional local communities to power life and business.

Sungrow’s market-leading position is also testified by its supply and delivery of several unprecedented projects in MENA. It supplied the 500MW Ibri II project in Oman, the 800MW AI Kharsaah project in Qatar, the 900MW DEWA V project in the UAE, and the 1.612GW project in KSA, all contributing to the accomplishment of 6GW+ installation by far. “Since Sungrow’s MENA branch was established, we have taken the initiative in supplying several landmark and game-changing projects. As the market expands and intensifies, we are proactively strategizing this region’s residential and C&I markets and offering a comprehensive portfolio to satisfy various demands. Moreover, the local team based in Dubai is active in holding channel meetings, seminars, and other exchanges with influential players in this region to strengthen our brand awareness,” stated Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow’s MENA Region.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889497/20220831152850.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg