Supported by KSrelief, Al-Jadah Health Center in Yemen Provides Services to 1,587 Beneficiaries in a Week

The clinics of Al-Jadah Health Center in the Medi District of Hajjah Governorate, Yemen, provided treatment to 1,587 people in the period May 31 to June 6, 2023, with the support of Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

According to a press release, 592 patients reported to the emergency clinic, 369 to the internal medicine section, 313 needed the services of a pediatrician, 108 reported to the epidemiology section, 198 to obstetrics and gynecology, and seven to the obstetrics department.

The laboratory at the center conducted 310 tests, 101 individuals benefited from the radiology department, 1,327 from the pharmacy, 15 from the medical referral clinic, 59 from the surgery and dressing department, 690 from the observation clinic and two had blood transfusion. The center also disposed of waste twice.

Source: Saudi Press Agency