Supreme Leader honors war veterans “alive martyrs”

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday honored the war veterans describing them “alive martyrs”.

The Supreme Leader marked “War Veterans Day” celebrated every year on the occasion of birthday anniversary of Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali (AS) the honorable son of Imam Ali, the first Imam of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Abbas was the young brother of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Abbas, a brave man, was wounded in an unequal battle with army of the then tyrant ruler Ibn Ziyad. Abbas and Imam Hussein (AS) were martyred in the same battle.

Abbas lost his arms in the battlefield before martyrdom and is symbol of war veterans.

Ayatollah Khamenei wished good health, dignity and perseverance for the war veterans.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA