General

SVN Capital Fund 2021 Annual Letter: Dino Polska SA

|

Published by

ValueWalk

SVN Capital Fund’s letter for the year ended December 31, 2021, discussing their new position in Dino Polska SA (WSE:DNP) and a short attack on Evolution AB (STO:EVO). Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Dear Partner, SVN Capital Fund’s portfolio returned +23.60% gross and +21.09% net of all fees (subject to audit) for the year 2021. Your return will be different depending upon when you invested. In the following pages, I will walk you through changes to the portfolio (which are not significant), the portfolio composition and description of high-quality businesses, a short attack …

Read More