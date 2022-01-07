Breaking News
 |  | 

General

SVN Capital Fund 2021 Annual Letter: Dino Polska SA

 |  Jan 7, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
ValueWalk

SVN Capital Fund’s letter for the year ended December 31, 2021, discussing their new position in Dino Polska SA (WSE:DNP) and a short attack on Evolution AB (STO:EVO). Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Dear Partner, SVN Capital Fund’s portfolio returned +23.60% gross and +21.09% net of all fees (subject to audit) for the year 2021. Your return will be different depending upon when you invested. In the following pages, I will walk you through changes to the portfolio (which are not significant), the portfolio composition and description of high-quality businesses, a short attack …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services