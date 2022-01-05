Human Services

Syria: Explosions heard near US base in Deir az-Zour

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Explosions were heard in eastern Syria on Wednesday near a base belonging to the US-led international coalition against the so-called Islamic State group. Ten explosions were heard near the base, located in the Al-Omar oil field, Deir az-Zour province, sources told The New Arab’s Arabic sister service, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. Rocket and artillery shell fire was then heard coming from the base toward an area controlled by the Syrian regime and pro-Iran militias, the sources said. No one has claimed responsibility for the suspected rocket fire, and there are no known casualties. On Tuesday evening, …

