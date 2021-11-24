Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Temporary

 |  Nov 24, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Philippine Star

FIRST PERSON – Alex Magno – The Philippine Star November 25, 2021 | 12:00am Gasoline prices in the US are running above $5 a gallon. For the Biden administration, that is intolerable. Earlier this week, Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The idea here is to flood the market with supply in order to bring down prices. The high prices are cutting into Biden’s job approval ratings. The announcement was not met with universal celebration by the market. If the solution to a complex problem appears too simple, it probably would not work. F…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services