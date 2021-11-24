Production

Temporary

|

Published by

Philippine Star

FIRST PERSON – Alex Magno – The Philippine Star November 25, 2021 | 12:00am Gasoline prices in the US are running above $5 a gallon. For the Biden administration, that is intolerable. Earlier this week, Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The idea here is to flood the market with supply in order to bring down prices. The high prices are cutting into Biden’s job approval ratings. The announcement was not met with universal celebration by the market. If the solution to a complex problem appears too simple, it probably would not work. F…

Read More