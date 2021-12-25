General

Ten killed in Iran road crash: state media

Al-Araby

Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus transporting workers in southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said. The accident occurred at around 7:15 am (0345 GMT) on the road between the cities of Ahvaz and Khorramshahr, Khuzestan’s traffic police chief Reza Dolatchahi said. “The number of people killed in the crash on the old Ahvaz-Khorramshahr road has reached 10,” Dolatchahi said, according to the official IRNA news agency. The collision caused a pile-up involving three other vehicles, Dolatchahi added. At least 13 oth…

