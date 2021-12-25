Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Ten killed in Iran road crash: state media

 |  Dec 25, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus transporting workers in southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said. The accident occurred at around 7:15 am (0345 GMT) on the road between the cities of Ahvaz and Khorramshahr, Khuzestan’s traffic police chief Reza Dolatchahi said. “The number of people killed in the crash on the old Ahvaz-Khorramshahr road has reached 10,” Dolatchahi said, according to the official IRNA news agency. The collision caused a pile-up involving three other vehicles, Dolatchahi added. At least 13 oth…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services