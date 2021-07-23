Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for world’s first artificial intelligence technology for complex cardiac arrhythmia procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The leader of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center recently led a clinical study to evaluate the world’s first data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cardiac electrophysiology (EP) procedures. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, conducted the first-in-human trial in Europe.

The NeuTrace EP Platform technology is designed to better guide electrophysiologists during complex cardiac EP procedures to help improve safety and reduce procedure times.

“This first-of-its-kind innovative AI-driven EP platform allows us to enhance ablation by providing advanced metrics and comprehensive patient data in real time for a more precise delivery during complex ablation procedures,” Dr. Natale said. “The AI-guided cardiac mapping technology is designed to provide a much safer option for patients and ensure the best possible outcomes.”

The EP platform is built on the foundation of an underlying “Data Biome” and leverages AI to provide the most high-fidelity signal quality, advanced metrics, improved visualizations and comprehensive patient data­­—including real time, electrical signals and 3-D navigation—for a more accurate view of the underlying characteristics of the heart during all EP procedures. The mapping application is one of several “apps” on the EP platform and is designed to provide a more tailored and accurate approach to mapping and ablation, with the goal of increasing accuracy and improving patient outcomes—from diagnosis through ablation and beyond.

The EP platform aims to assist in the treatment of more than 2.7 million patients in the U.S. with atrial fibrillation, in addition to those who require ablation procedures. The technology is currently being readied for submission to the FDA for marketing authorization.

Media Contact:

Tina Shively

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

[email protected]

845.216.1850 cell