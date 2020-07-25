Arts & Culture

‘The Badger’ by Kazem Mollaie to be shown at 23rd Shanghai International film festival

Written and directed by Kazem Mollaie, “The Badger”, a Sina Saeidian production, is to be premiered on Monday July 27 at the 23rd Shanghai International film festival.

“The Badger” is the story of a woman, Soodeh Sharifzadegan, performed by renowned female Iranian comedian, Vishka Asayesh, who is going through a challenging time in her private life, on the verge of a second marriage.

This movie will have its world premiere in the “Asian New Talent Award Section” of the “23rd Shanghai International Film Festival” in China.

The cast and crew of the film include Hasan Majuni, Mehraveh Sharifinia, Behnoosh Bakhtiari, Reza Behbudi, Mehdi Hosseini Nia, Siavash Cheraghi Pour, Mahmoud Nazaralian, Hamid Reza Mohammadi, Mohammad Amin Asadi, Yadollah Shademani, Neda Dehshiri and Gohar Kheirandish.

Scriptwriter and Director: Kazem Mollaie, Producer: Sina Saeidian, Director of Photography: Majid Gorjian, First Assistant Director and Program Coordinator: Alaleh Hashemi, Editor: Babak Ghaem, Make-Up Artist: Mahmoud Dehghani, Sound Recordist: Mohammad Kian Ersi, Sound Designer and Mixer: Hosein Abolsedgh, Music Composer: Mehdi Panahi, Set Designer: Monir Razizadeh, Costume Designer: Neda Nasr, Production Manager: Hamed Azadi, Title Designer & Visual Effects: Amir Mehran, Special Effects: Iman Karamian, First Camera Assistant: Daruish Rajaei, Script Supervisor: Mahshid Sadeghi, Still Photographer: Yousef Abdolrezaei, Fatemeh Taghavi, Procurement Manager: Amir Jafari Nejad

Source: Press TV