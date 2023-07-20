General

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Sends Verbal Message to President of Democratic Republic of Congo

Royal Court Advisor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, who is on a visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has conveyed Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's verbal message concerning bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation to President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi.

Received by Tshisekedi today in the capital Kinshasa, Kattan conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the president, government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Tshisekedi, in turn, sent his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH the Crown Prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and said that his country supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. He also welcomed the First Saudi-African and Fifth Arab-African summits that will be held in Riyadh later this year.

Kattan conveyed the Saudi government's thanks for this support, which stems from the distinguished relations between the two countries.

The two officials also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.

Source: Saudi Press Agency