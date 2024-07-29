The explosives directorate detachments of the Popular Mobilization commission completed the technical survey work of the site of Al-Jawahiri residential city in Abu Ghraib district, west of the capital, Baghdad, in cooperation with the special team of the National Authority for Nuclear and Radiation Control and the Mine Affairs Department of the Ministry of Environment.

A statement by the Popular Mobilization Commission stated that, during the survey, it was found that the land was free of chemical radiation after completing the technical survey process, while the explosives detachments found war projectiles and were able to treat them safely.

It is noteworthy that Al-Jawahiri residential city is part of the government’s program to reduce the housing crisis, and the Prime Minister had previously laid the foundation stone for the city project on an area of 7,121 dunums, with about 30,000 housing units.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency