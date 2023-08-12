The First Batch Of Pakistani Visitors Entered From Al-Sheeb Border Crossing In Maysan

The Border Crossings Authority announced the entry of the first batch of Pakistani visitors from Al-Sheeb border crossing in Maysan Governorate.

The head of the authority, Major General Omar Adnan Al-Waeli, said that Al-Sheeb border crossing received the first batch of Pakistani visitors, who numbered 345 visitors, who entered after obtaining the visa, and they were received with great interest and welcome.

He added, "The visitors were subjected to inspection and vaccination, and they left the port towards the holy governorate of Karbala after providing the required means of transportation, indicating that the procedures took place smoothly."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency