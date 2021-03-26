Press Release

The GAC MOTOR GS5: King Of The Modern City

GUANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SUVs have long been popular as family cars for their ample cabin space, but it is no simple task to find one that is suitable for living in the modern city. Buyers want an attractive car that has the space to be able to take trips at the weekend to do outdoor activities with the whole family; at the same time, they need a powerful vehicle compact and responsive enough to maneuver easily around city roads with uncompromising safety.

These needs are exactly what the GAC MOTOR GS5 is designed to meet. Created with the modern urban buyer in mind, the GS5 uses cutting-edge innovations in design, technology, and efficiency to create a car that is spacious, economical, and beautiful. The sleek exterior makes it attractive even in a driveway, while the comfortable, large and attractive interior, which seats up to five, makes it a pleasure to drive, even when full of luggage and passengers.

The GS5 is full of intelligent tech, extensively researched specifically amongst the Middle Eastern markets. These include a powerful DENSO air-conditioning system, the 8-inch central control LCD touchscreen equipped with Carplay, 360° Panoramic Parking Image System, autokey system, and wireless charging. Moreover, the panoramic sunroof, the 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, the 4-way adjustable front passenger’s seat, and the PM2.5 air filter are equipped to maximize comfort. The results of GAC MOTOR’S extensive R&D did not go unrewarded, with the GS5 earning high praise from key players in the market, including winning Al Qiyady’s award for Best Model of the Year 2020.

In its report, Al Qiyady noted that the most impressive part of the GS5 was the balance between power and precision it achieved. GAC MOTOR’s 3rd-generation 270T engine can deliver up to 124kW of power and a peak torque of 265Nm, while extensive suspension offers an exceptionally smooth ride. The steering wheel boasts an impressive 0.088s reaction time for added stability, even on slippery roads and other challenging road conditions, showing that although designed for the city, the GS5 is, at its heart, a powerful SUV vehicle too.

The GS5 is designed for the multiple needs of the modern urban driver. The GAC MOTOR principle of “reputation through quality” shows through in every detail, making this model an exciting new choice for drivers in the Middle East.

