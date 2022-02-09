Breaking News
 |  | 

General

The Heartbeart of Iran: Human beings, rather than warheads

 |  Feb 9, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Sima Raisi was born almost blind in one eye. Sadly, despite going to various doctors around Iran, her condition went undiagnosed until the sixth grade, by which time it was far too late to treat. Born into a conservative community in Iran’s Balochistan region, the odds of Sima living an independent life and reaching her dreams with her disability were stacked firmly against her. Miraculously, through the encouragement and support of her father, as well as her personal strength and resilience, Sima has gone on to achieve a great deal in a short amount of time. “The Heartbeat of Iran is not just…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services