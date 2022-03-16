General

The Iraq Report: Ukraine turmoil triggers food crisis

|

Published by

Al-Araby

More than two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” into Ukraine, a cascade effect that has rippled out of that conflict has had global repercussions, including on countries as far away as Iraq. Whilst the Iraqi government has sought to maintain a level of neutrality, other factions have openly supported Russia’s invasion of its Ukrainian neighbour. Their support comes despite the fact that Baghdad has blamed recent surging food prices on the conflict. It is not just the Ukrainian whirlwind that has created problems for Iraq, but the country’s ende…

Read More