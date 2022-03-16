Breaking News
 |  | 

General

The Iraq Report: Ukraine turmoil triggers food crisis

 |  Mar 16, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

More than two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” into Ukraine, a cascade effect that has rippled out of that conflict has had global repercussions, including on countries as far away as Iraq. Whilst the Iraqi government has sought to maintain a level of neutrality, other factions have openly supported Russia’s invasion of its Ukrainian neighbour. Their support comes despite the fact that Baghdad has blamed recent surging food prices on the conflict. It is not just the Ukrainian whirlwind that has created problems for Iraq, but the country’s ende…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services