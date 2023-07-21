General

The Kingdom hosts MENA Climate Week 2023

|

The Ministry of Energy has announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, in coordination and collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

The event will take place from 8th to 12th October, with the attendance of many ministers, officials, and media figures. The Ministry stated that the theme of the MENA Week’s activities and events will be “Global Stocktake” to assess the progress made towards realizing the climate changes objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Moreover, the Ministry noted that hosting MENA Climate Week 2023, ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE by the end of the year, will provide an opportunity to highlight the region's efforts and approach to climate action and shedding the light on the impacts of climate change at the local and regional levels.

The Week will include various important and relevant regional and international events, meetings, exhibitions, and cultural activities. Therefore, it is expected that a large group of ministers, senior officials, media figures, and those interested in energy and climate issues from across the world, will participate, in addition to representatives from the United Nations and related bodies to explore and promote opportunities, cooperate in finding practical and rational solutions to address climate change and reduce its impacts, discuss policies and investment opportunities, RandD areas, and deploy various technical solutions, such as renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and carbon dioxide removal.

The Ministry announced that registration for organizing MENA Week's events is now open, and those who are interested can register through the following link:

https://unfccc.int/climate-action/regional-climate-weeks/host-an-event-at-the-mena-climate-climate-week-2023-expression-of-interest

For further inquiries, please contact:

menacw@moenergy.gov.sa

Source: Saudi Press Agency