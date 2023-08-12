The Minister of Oil Chairs The Meeting Of The Ministerial Council For Energy In Its Eighth Regular Session

The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs, Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, chaired today, Saturday, the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Energy, in its eighth regular session.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Oil, the session reviewed and discussed a number of topics on its agenda, including projects and contracts that concern the sectors of water resources, electric power, and oil and gas.

According to the statement, the Council took the appropriate decisions and procedures in this regard, as some of the important topics and recommendations were referred to the Council of Ministers for approval.

A number of ministers and members of the Council attended the meeting.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency