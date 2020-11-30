Breaking News
 |  | 

Press Release

The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.

 |  Nov 30, 2020

TransSeas USA introduces Nightingale Chairs.

Nightingale CXO 6200D

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Nightingale CXO™ chair offers strong lumbar support, responsive ergonomic technology, plus the breathability and flexibility of the Ablex™ patterned mesh back.

Some of the best minds helped us combine proven ergonomic support with the latest state-of-the-art materials. The end result exceeded even our expectation of comfort.

Available in several models, all standard with proprietary, circulation improving, extreme comfort ENERSORB™ foam and a wide range of option combinations.

Now appointing dealers in your area, email us at info@transseas.com

Contact:
Nader Ayoub
info@transseas.com

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340984/CXO_by_Nightingale.mp4
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340981/cxo_6200d_moguls_black.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340980/Trans_Seas_USA_Logo.jpg

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2020
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services