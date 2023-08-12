The Parliamentary Development Institute And A Local Organization Discuss The Implementation Of Joint Programs

The Director General of the Parliamentary Development Institute in the Parliament, Saad Fayyad met today, Saturday, with a delegation from the Babylon Tower organization headed by Zikra Sarsam, to discuss mechanisms for implementing programs that contribute to enacting laws related to freedom of expression.

During the meeting, which was held in the Institute's building, according to a statement by its media office, the Director General stressed the constant care to create a suitable environment for the enactment of important laws, especially the proposed law on the right to access information, indicating the Institute's aspiration to establish programs and activities that contribute to strengthening cooperation between civil society organizations and the legislative authority to improve the level of performance.

For her part, Sarsam confirmed the desire of the Babylon Tower organization to hold workshops to discuss the maturation of laws that have not been legislated, including the law on the right to access information and the human rights file, especially with regard to the missing.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency