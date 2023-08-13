The PM of the KR Government receives a delegation from the General Command of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria

The PM of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received today, Sunday evening, a high-ranking delegation from the International Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, which included the new commander-in-chief, General Jules Fowle, and the former commander, General Matthew MacFarlane.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to General MacFarlane for his efforts and services during his term in office, wishing him success in his next mission.

He also congratulated the Prime Minister, General Fowle, on his assumption of his new position, and expressed the readiness of the Kurdistan Regional Government to provide all necessary cooperation and support to achieve his mission successfully.

The meeting centered on continuing reform efforts within the Ministry of Peshmerga, overcoming all problems and obstacles facing the process of uniting its forces, in addition to distancing the ministry from any partisan influences.

The meeting also dealt with the situation in Iraq in general, and the latest developments related to efforts to combat the threats posed by ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

