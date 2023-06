General

The Popular Mobilization finds a cache of ammunition and explosives in Kirkuk

A force from the 61st Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces found today, Saturday, a cache of ammunition and explosives in Kirkuk.

A statement by the Popular Mobilization Authority stated: "The cache includes (3) Austrian shells, two tank shells, and a homemade explosive device, which has been treated safely."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency