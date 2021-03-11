Press Release

The Stevie Awards Launches Success Series Webinars March 22-25 to Help Organizations Reach Their Goals in an Uncertain 2021

|

The Stevie Awards Success Series

FAIRFAX, Va., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Stevie® Awards is leveraging its world-class business awards program to help its past, current and prospective award recipients reach their goals and stay ahead of the curve with the launch of a new webinar series, “The Stevie Awards Success Series.”

The Stevie® Awards is hosting a four-part informational webinar series, The Stevie Awards Success Series , from March 22-25, 2021, for professionals from all industries and organizations to learn from the best and brightest Stevie Award winners and judges, industry experts, and business leaders. Attendees of the Success Series will learn about effective corporate storytelling, get a behind-the-scenes look at the Stevie Awards judging process, discover how to leverage a win for future gains, and more.

For 19 years, the Stevie Awards have recognized and honored the outstanding achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Stevie Awards created this webinar series for its current, past and future award recipients working in PR, Communications, Marketing, and beyond who are looking for innovative ways to remain agile and succeed in a competitive business environment.

In the same fashion the Stevie Awards offers award categories for every business size and industry, from startups to organizations generating $50 million or more in revenue, the Success Series sessions will have takeaways for a wide range of attendee demographics.

Attendees of the Stevie Awards Success Webinars will:

Discover how to leverage awards to achieve future success and prove credibility to clients and leads

Learn how to excel at corporate storytelling to land opportunities and stand out

Receive insights on what it takes to win a Stevie Award from past winners

Get award-winning tips and a behind the scenes look at the awards entry and judging process during a live Q&A with Stevie Awards judges

Access a library of resources provided by speakers before, during and after the webinars

The Success Series webinar speakers are CEOs, founders, and business professionals from consulting agencies to household names including Cisco, Ford Otosan, IBM, Microsoft, and others. Two of the webinar moderators are pivotal figures in the Stevie Awards organization; Executive Chairman and Founder of the Stevie Awards, Michael Gallagher is moderating the session “What Does it Take to Win a Stevie Award?” and the Stevie Awards Judging Coordinator, Anne White, is moderating the session “Award-Winning Tips and Q&A from Stevie Awards Judges.”

The Success Series Webinar Schedule and Sessions:

How to Excel at Corporate Storytelling

DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021

Award-Winning Tips and Q&A from Stevie Awards Judges

DATE: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

What Does it Take to Win a Stevie Award?

DATE: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Leveraging Your Award for Future Success

DATE: Thursday, March 25, 2021

The detailed webinar session abstracts and speaker bios can be found here . Each webinar will be live streamed from 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST. The webinar replays (on-demand) and presentations will be available through the end of 2021.

Each registration allows up to five individuals to attend the series, meaning each person will have their own profile in the Stevie Awards virtual platform to participate in facilitated discussions, live chat, polling, Q&A, and networking.

Registration for the Success Series will remain open through March 25, 2021.

Advertising and sponsorship opportunities for the Success Series are available. If interested, contact Ruslana@StevieAwards.com .

PR Contact

Nina Moore, Marketing Manager, Nina@StevieAwards.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7760595f-b1ed-4122-991e-505ea5f9b879