The Top 7 Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2022 Revealed

CAIRO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BSH, Schneider Electric, Parkville, Zoetis, El Ezaby pharmacy, Magrabi and Jamjoom pharma are recognized as the top 7 Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2022 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

BSH Egypt, an affiliate of the world’s leading home appliance company, was awarded the top position followed by Schneider Electric, an affiliate of the French multinational company providing energy and automation digital solutions. Parkville, a leading pharmaceutical came in the third position followed by Zoetis Egypt, an affiliate of the world’s largest global animal health company. El Ezaby pharmacy, the leading provider of health and personal care products came in the fifth position followed by Magrabi and Jamjoom pharma.

Despite the disruption seen in the last 2 years, the average level of engagement of the top 7 companies is 80% and this is something to be proud of. This is an elite group of employers in Egypt making sure that their employees are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work. Companies that made the list this year were recognized for their organization’s culture, including leaders acting with integrity and modeling the company’s core values, a focus on sustainability and taking care of the community, and commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Every year in Egypt, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.