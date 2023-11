Baghdad -The US Treasury Department website confirmed that the United States imposed new sanctions today, Friday, targeting armed groups in Iraq.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Kataib Hezbollah- affirmed its solidarity with the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance in “Al-Aqsa Flood,”battle, stressing its commitment to direct strikes on American military bases in response to the crimes of the Zionist-American aggression.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency