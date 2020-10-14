Press Release

There is a Leaks That Suggest Infinix Is Planning To Launch A Next Generation All Round Elite Phone Under The NOTE Series

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2020 – An ultra-sleek, ultra-fast phone is next on Infinix’s launch pad, according to insider talk.

The yet to be launched device is said to be the latest addition in the Infinix’s NOTE Series, the brand’s flagship model targeting the mid-to-high end market segment. The new NOTE is rumored to be powered by an upgraded processor that makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round performance.

In the current global and business climate, a successful businessman needs to be informed and decisive. To match, he needs to be powered by a reliable phone with equal prestige to keep him connected. The new NOTE is said to be perfectly positioned for this.

“Infinix’s new flagship NOTE smartphone has been designed and developed with current and future everyday challenges in mind. Ensuring that its users can rely on it for extended periods while on the move. Be it keeping in touch with the latest news or stock market movements or achieving that top score in your favorite mobile game. Infinix developers have made sure all these can be served at “ultra-speed,” an insider close to the company elaborated.

Looking at what’s under the hood of this new NOTE, leaks have revealed a high-performance MediaTek chipset as well as a massive battery with super long endurance. This comes at the perfect time with video conferencing becoming the norm for meetings, presentations and conferences in the current global situation. The rumored chipset is said to be able to power a smooth feeling, and uninterrupted experience could be supported by the new battery, ensuring that users don’t lose out on those all important business conversations and updates.

The high-performance MediaTek chipset with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology powering the new NOTE will ensure that users get a more fluent and stable phone that will provide an excellent all-round performance. This high-performance will also deliver an unparallel E-sports experience, where top scores in every game will be a breeze, according to an insider source.

For that uninterrupted performance while on the go, a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery with super long endurance coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device will keep the phone going for hours on end. While charging your phones, heat is always a concern, the new NOTE apparently has dual

engines technology, enabling it to reduce the heat by 8 degrees while charging, reveals a source close to the project.

With the camera phone industry completely transformed in recent years, Infinix has made sure to include a top of the line set of high definition cameras in the new NOTE 8, says company insiders. It is rumored that the 64M Ultra HD 6 Cameras slated for the phone will allow users to capture every wonderful moment in life. And all that in unbelievable detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.

Insufficient light has always been plaguing users when shooting videos. Infinix developers are said to have zoomed in on this issue and spend more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and development to address this issue, so that the NOTE 8 can deliver uncompromising results under low light conditions. Truly striving to be above the competition, a source close to the R&D efforts has shared.

For those with a creative streak, the device will also have beautifying technology for video, reveal sources close to the project.

The upcoming phone is said to target users who want the better things in life, where a fast, reliable and uninterrupted mobile experience is something that is non-negotiable.

For the successful business person or entrepreneur who counts on productivity, good security features, an intuitive interface and solid battery life. The upcoming NOTE 8 will effortlessly provide easy access to things like email, office-related apps, and more, while working on the go.

For users who want that long lasting and fast gaming experience, as well as the ability to be creative in your photo or video production, NOTE 8 seems to have those needs covered.

With these attributes in mind, it seems like the new NOTE is not only the rightful successor to its reputable NOTE series, but also an elite smart phone for Infinix to tempt high-end consumers who want to upgrade their smartphones to a whole new level.

Stay tuned for updates as more will be reveal about the NOTE 8 features in its upcoming launch.

Contact:

Zachary Ochieng

Tel: 0726 473 388

Email: zachary@expressddb.co.ke