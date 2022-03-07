General

Thousands Detained At Anti-War Protests Across Russia

Thousands of people have been detained at protests in dozens of cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, the Russian Interior Ministry and an independent protest monitor said on March 6.The monitor OVD-Info said 4,888 people were detained during protests in 69 cities as of early on March 7. In Moscow, the number detained was at least 2,319, OVD-Info said. It added that police departments may have more detainees than appear on their published lists.“The screws are being fully tightened — essentially we are witnessing military censorship,” Maria Kuznetso…

