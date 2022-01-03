Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Thousands mark two year anniversary of Soleimani’s killing

 |  Jan 3, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iraq to mark the second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani’s assassination. The Iranian commander was killed alongside Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in a US drone strike under the orders of then-President Donald Trump on 3 January 2020. Carrying flags and chanting, protesters marched towards Baghdad’s airport, the site of the assassination, to mourn the loss of the powerful military figure – with some carrying placards vowing for “revenge”. “Thousands march towards the Baghdad airport in Iraq, near the site of the Assassination to mark …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services