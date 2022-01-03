General

Thousands mark two year anniversary of Soleimani’s killing

Al-Araby

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iraq to mark the second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani’s assassination. The Iranian commander was killed alongside Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in a US drone strike under the orders of then-President Donald Trump on 3 January 2020. Carrying flags and chanting, protesters marched towards Baghdad’s airport, the site of the assassination, to mourn the loss of the powerful military figure – with some carrying placards vowing for “revenge”. “Thousands march towards the Baghdad airport in Iraq, near the site of the Assassination to mark …

