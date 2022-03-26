Human Rights

Three dead, 13 injured in building collapse in Yemen’s Aden

|

Published by

Al-Araby

A dilapidated building collapsed Saturday in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, killing three people, injuring 13 and leaving “dozens” still trapped under the rubble, government sources said. “Three people were killed and 13 injured in the collapse of a residential building,” a government source who requested anonymity, told AFP. “Dozens of people are still trapped”. Other government sources confirmed the initial toll. City residents helped rescuers pull people out from under the rubble, witnesses said. Aden is home to thousands of large, dilapidated buildings, in a country where a years-long war …

Read More