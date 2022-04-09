Legal Matters

Three Iranian women arrested for dancing in cemetery

Al-Araby

Iranian police arrested three young women after a video online showed them dancing in a cemetery, the prosecutor in the northeastern city of Neyshabur said Saturday according to local media. “Following the publication of a video on the internet of three girls dancing in the cemetery of the martyrs of Neyshabur in Razavi Khorasan province, the prosecutor ordered the identification and arrest of the defendants,” the Tasnim news agency reported. “The emotions of the families of the martyrs were hurt”, prosecutor Mohammad Hosseini said, adding that the three women had been arrested. The trio expre…

