Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-pop star and fashion icon, dazzles at Moncler London Fashion Week Show

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬), the globally-renowned C-pop icon, made waves at the Moncler Spring 2023 collection show at London Fashion Week. The music star donned an elegant coat, paired perfectly with a suave pair of sunglasses to show off her confidence and style.

The bold and daring outfit was chosen as a nod to her advocacy for women’s empowerment – showcased in the six-episode animation series that preceded the launch of her smash hit new single “Goodbye Princess”. Committed to being the face of this new wave of women’s empowerment, she has also thrown her support behind four charities for women under her #EmpowerHer initiative. The initial charities are Beats By Girlz, Women in Music, Daughters Of Tomorrow and Teen’s Key.

Tia’s animation series attained over 100 million views, this created such a buss about “Goodbye Princess” (produced in conjunction with Grammy award-winning producer Swizz Beatz) that it was destined to become a global hit. What made “Goodbye Princess” more unique was that it marked the first time Swizz Beatz had worked on a Chinese song. He had previously focused on collaborations with the world’s most adored artists, such as Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Madonna.



A subsequent remix of “Goodbye Princess” was released by Grammy award-winning female DJ duo NERVO, who have come on board as ambassadors of Tia’s #EmpowerHer campaign. The song racked up a colossal number of views as Tia became the fastest artist to break 100 million hits on YouTube within 20 days with a C-pop song.



With her appearance at London Fashion Week, Tia Lee further spoke to her own transformation and signalled that she wants other women to join her #EmpowerHer campaign.

About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee (李毓芬), is a global C-pop singer and international fashion icon. In addition to being an award-winning musician and setting the record for the fastest C-pop music video ever to achieve 100 million views, Tia frequently frequently at major fashion shows. As a trendsetter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, sharing her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue’s social media channels.

