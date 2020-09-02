Press Release

TIDAL Announces Partnership with MTN Nigeria

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, and leading ICT Company, MTN Nigeria have announced a partnership that enables MTN subscribers to receive free 30-day access to TIDAL. The membership includes high-quality music, videos, concerts, interviews, and more from top artists across the globe. For details on how to redeem the offer, visit tidal.com/mtn-nigeria.

Following TIDAL and MTN’s historic launch in Uganda in 2018, this partnership marks TIDAL’s continued expansion into the multi-genre world of African music. At the conclusion of the free trial offer, users can choose to subscribe to a range of plans from three days to one year depending upon the plan that aligns with their listening patterns:

3 Day, Weekly, Monthly, 90 Day, or 1 Year Access Only

3 Day, Weekly, or Monthly Access with Data

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, said, “MTN has always been supportive of local and upcoming artists. Our partnership with TIDAL is another footprint on how we continue to contribute to the growth of the music industry. We will continue to provide platforms like this that enable our customers to consume good music and connect with their favorite musicians.”

Also speaking, Lior Tibon, COO at TIDAL, said, “TIDAL naturally generates a hub for creatives of all backgrounds to intimately share their art. This launch taps into a nation with both rising and established performers taking over the entertainment industry, and provides a forum for artists to exchange ideas and foster growth.”

TIDAL’s extensive music and video catalogue offers a diverse range of content – latest EP, documentary and in-depth article. TIDAL is the premier location for listeners to connect with their favorite musicians.

For more information, head to tidal.com/mtn-nigeria or mtnonline.com/play/Tidal.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.

Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony’s 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.

In the US, Sprint customers with the Unlimited Plus plan are able to access a “free-forever” TIDAL membership. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com .