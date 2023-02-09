TIME Reveals TIME100 Impact Award Honorees Ahead of Second Annual Celebration at the Museum of the Future in Dubai

The Event will Feature Appearances by Host Raya Abirached and Honorees Including Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Graça Machel, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Farwiza Farhan

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, TIME reveals the recipients of its second TIME100 Impact Awards in Dubai, which recognizes leaders from across the globe who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward. The new honorees are: Idris Elba, actor, filmmaker, musician and IFAD Goodwill ambassador; Sabrina Dhowre Elba, CEO, model, and activist; Graça Machel, founder, Graça Machel Trust; Jeffrey Katzenberg, media entrepreneur, technology investor and co-founder, WndrCo; and Farwiza Farhan, forest conservationist and founder, HAkA.

Read more about the honorees receiving a TIME100 Impact Award:

To celebrate, TIME is hosting an invite-only gala on Sunday, February 12, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, featuring appearances by all five Impact Award honorees, as well as other notable guests, including artist will.i.am, actors Salma Abu Deif, Amr Youssef, Shereen Reda and Meryem Uzerli, singer Omah Lay, artist eL Seed, basketball player Fadi Al Khatib, Minister of State for Advanced Technology of United Arab Emirates Sarah Al Amiri and other leaders, influencers, visionaries and members of the global TIME100 community.

“We are thrilled to shine a spotlight and celebrate 2023 TIME100 Impact Award honorees for their extraordinary achievements at this year’s gala,” said TIME’s CEO Jessica Sibley. “TIME looks forward to returning to Dubai for the second year in a row with the support of our partners at the World Government Summit and the Museum of the Future.”

World Government Summit is the Founding Partner of the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala, and the Museum of the Future is this year’s Experience Partner.

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME’s mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2, and more.

