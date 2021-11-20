Foreign Affairs

Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The US envoy for Iran warned Friday that Tehran was approaching the point of no return for reviving a nuclear deal after it boosted its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resume this month. Robert Malley said Iran risked making it “impossible” to gain any benefit from resuming the agreement, which has been on hold since then president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018. This week, with Iran set for talks with world powers in Vienna on 29 November, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran had again increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. “The time…

Read More