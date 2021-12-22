Breaking News
Titane snubbed in Oscars Shortlists

 Dec 22, 2021
BANG Showbiz English

‘Titane’ has been snubbed of a mention in the International Feature Film category in the first round of Academy Awards shortlists. The horror movie, which is directed by Julia Ducournau, was widely expected to be given a nod after the filmmaker became only the second ever woman to win the coveted Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or prize earlier this year. Jane Campion was the first woman to win the accolade, and her recent Western movie ‘The Power of the Dog’ – which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons – is potentially up for Score and Sound gongs after making those short…

