Top US general opposes ‘terror’ delisting for Iran Guards elite force

The Pentagon’s top general said Thursday he was opposed to removing the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from the US terror group list, one of Tehran’s conditions for restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. “In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organisation, and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization list,” Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told a congressional hearing. Iran has pressed for the removal of the State Department’s official “Foreign Terrorist Organization” designation of the Islamic …

