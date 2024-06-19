Tourists Flock to Luxor’s Temples amid Warm Weather



At the stroke of 7 AM, tourist groups from various countries around the world begin arriving by tourist buses at the historical pharaonic temples in the east and west of Luxor Governorate.

These tourists are in high spirits, eager to enjoy the warmth of the morning sun in the city, which houses the largest collection of ancient Egyptian temples. The morning sun is a key factor in attracting tourists to visit the temples early in the day.

In this context, Dr. Fathi Yassin, Director of Upper Egypt Antiquities, stated that the archaeological sites in Luxor Governorate are witnessing an influx of tourists from the USA, Russia, Belgium, Romania, France, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Latin America. These tourists are delighted with the exceptional weather in the capital of ancient Egyptian civilization.

The visits proceed smoothly, with the temples opening their doors to tourist groups from the early morning, welcoming thousands of foreign and Egyptian visitors in a highly successful tourist season for the governorate.

`Yassin told “Youm7” that this tourism boom is due to the successful national projects by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Karnak, carried out by purely Egyptian hands. Tourists from around the world enjoy visiting Luxor and Aswan during the winter and spring seasons, drawn by the warm, unique weather of the global tourism capital.

The number of tourists in Karnak increased after the success of last year’s major global event in Luxor, the opening of the most important national project in Luxor, “Reviving the Pharaohs’ Avenue of Sphinxes.”

It is worth noting that tourist groups continue to flock to Luxor to enjoy the magic of ancient Egyptian civilization. Luxor is experiencing the largest development and national projects plan by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. In Karnak, the columns of the Great Hypostyle Hall have been restored and beautified, revealing their original colors.

The second phase of restoring 48 ram statues in the temple’s first courtyard has been completed. Major projects

are currently underway inside the temple, primarily beautification in preparation for the highly anticipated global opening ceremony of the “Reviving the Avenue of Sphinxes” project.

Source: State Information Service Egypt