Trial Operation of the Sokhna-El Alamein-Matrouh High-Speed Train Starts by the End of this Year



The Minister of Transport, Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir, confirmed that the trial operation of the Sokhna-El Alamein high-speed train will take place by the end of this year, explaining that 75% of the project’s construction has been completed.

This came during the celebration held yesterday in the city of May 15 to distribute ownership contracts for fully finished residential units in the city. Flowers on May 15 for citizens affected by the project, whose homes will be removed from the train track in the Kafr Al-Alo area in Helwan, in the presence of Major General Khaled Abdel-Al, Governor of Cairo, the heads of the Tunnels and Roads Authority, Tariq Gowaili and Hossam El-Din Mustafa, and Major General Alaa Abed, Chairman of the Transport Committee in the House of Representatives and the MP for the region. Eid Hammad.

The Minister said that there are directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, that no citizen should be harmed by the implementation of any national project, and that no citi

zen should leave his home unless he is compensated with the appropriate financial compensation estimated by government agencies, and that job opportunities are currently being provided for the children of those affected who qualify for that, whether in current construction or after operating. High-speed train service, noting that there are 340 companies working in the project, providing tens of thousands of job opportunities.

He added that we have a commitment with the Siemens company to supply trains and it is committed to the timetable for implementation, so I call on those who were compensated to quickly vacate their homes to complete the project, explaining that urban planning is currently being done for the region in a way that contributes to eliminating slums and improving the network of facilities and services that improve the lives of residents.

Source: State Information Service Egypt