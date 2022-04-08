Human Rights

Trump Muslim ban effects still felt, US refugee group says

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) is filing a lawsuit on behalf of a separated Somali family which it hopes will see them be reunited in the US. It is the second lawsuit of its kind in less than a month and the NGO says these cases reflect a legacy of the previous Trump administration’s controversial Muslim ban. “It’s part of the same problem – the Muslim ban,” Mariko Hirose, IRAP litigation director told The New Arab. “This administration really needs to take a close look at what the Trump administration did with the Muslim ban and make sure all the effects are repealed.” Th…

Read More