Tsukii looms as among favorites in Asian karate tourney

Philippine Star

Joey Villar – Philstar.com December 3, 2021 | 3:19pm MANILA, Philippines – Junna Tsukii will try to make up for her World Karate Championships disappointment as she spearheads the country’s campaign in the Asian Championships slated December 19-22 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The 30-year-old Filipino-Japanese karateka will be one of the favorites in the three-day event being ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 5 in the world in her -50-kilogram weight class. “We’re ready but we are expecting good opponents from Iran, Kazakhstan and China,” said Tsukii during Friday’s online Philippine Sports Commissi…

