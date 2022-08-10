TUMI announced as Official Luggage Partner of Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Pre-Season Tour

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tottenham Hotspur is delighted to announce TUMI as the Official Luggage Partner of its Women’s team’s pre-season tour to the USA this month.

TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, specializes in products featuring elevated craftsmanship, durability and resilience.

Through this exclusive partnership, TUMI will provide Head Coach Rehanne Skinner, the players and staff with personalized travel luggage and lifestyle accessories for their upcoming tour to Louisville, Kentucky.

Each Tottenham Hotspur Women tour team member will receive personalized TUMI products to help enhance their journey to the second edition of The Women’s Cup. The travel kits will feature a variety of gear, including the brand’s iconic Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack and 19 Degree Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheel Packing Case, both made with recycled materials.

This marks the second partnership between TUMI and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, having previously supported the Men’s First team during their trip to South Korea earlier this summer.

“The opportunity to expand TUMI’s partnership to the Tottenham Hotspur Women is a natural extension for us and well aligned with our commitment to perfecting the journeys of women and men in pursuit of their passions. TUMI products are rooted in excellence and endurance. To support the players in performing at their highest level and provide them with personal travel gear is a great honor,” said Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at TUMI.

To highlight the partnership, both parties will collaborate on digital content, sharing the Tottenham Hotspur Women travel stories around the tournament as well as brand presence within the stadium during the three matches.

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer at Tottenham Hotspur, said, “This pre-season visit to the US is the first ever intercontinental tour for our women’s team and TUMI has helped equip us with high-quality and stylish products to mark this exciting occasion. Our commitment to preparation on and off the pitch is key ahead of the new season, and the synergy with TUMI in our pursuit of excellence represents what our Women’s team is looking to achieve on this tour and beyond.”

In keeping with the company’s recent sports initiatives, the Tottenham Hotspur partnership is the second of its kind where TUMI will serve as an Official Partner. In 2019, TUMI announced a multi-year partnership with F1’s McLaren Racing Team as the team’s Official Luggage Partner.

