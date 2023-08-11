Turan: We Formed A Unified Turkmen List In Kirkuk

The head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, Hassan Turan, announced the formation of a unified Turkmen list to participate in the local elections.

He said in a statement, "We have promised and fulfilled our promise by forming a Unified Turkmen Front list that expresses the national aspirations of the Turkmens of Iraq."

He added, "In loyalty to the blood of our righteous martyrs and the will and determination of our honorable people, we formed our Unified Turkmen Front to defend our national identity and our fateful issues, and our decision is to obtain the Turkmen right and achieve justice for the future of the Turkmen.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency