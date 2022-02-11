Breaking News
Turkey spies thwart murder of Israeli businessman: report

 |  Feb 11, 2022
Al-Araby

Turkish spies thwarted a plot orchestrated by Iran to kill an Israeli-Turkish businessman based in Istanbul, a pro-government daily reported Friday. Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) discovered a network of nine operatives dubbed an “Iran assassination team” plotting to kill Yair Geller, the Sabah daily reported. Geller has businesses in the aviation-defence industry as well as in technology and software, the daily added. The assassination was supposed to be in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020 which Iran blamed on Israel, S…

